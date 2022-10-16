Head-To-Head Survey: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) versus Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Global Eagle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 3.48 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.04 Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million N/A -$153.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Spire Global and Global Eagle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and Global Eagle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 2 1 0 2.00 Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 4.51, suggesting a potential upside of 317.82%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Summary

Spire Global beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on January 29, 2021.

