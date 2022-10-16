Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 83.7% in September

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the September 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,756. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

