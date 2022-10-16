Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $151.34 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $12.51 or 0.00065347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $151.34 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00269797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00094548 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

