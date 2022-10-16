Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($181.17).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Roger Stott bought 46 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($181.20).

AJ Bell Stock Up 1.1 %

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.88. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($3.93).

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.