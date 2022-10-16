Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells $3,533,882.96 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,250,631.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

