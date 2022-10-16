Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRRX remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,310. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.