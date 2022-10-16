Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 66.4% in September

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DBV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

