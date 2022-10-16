Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 66.4% in September

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of DBV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
