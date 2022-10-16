Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.47. 8,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $186.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

