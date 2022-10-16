Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 106.0% in September

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.66. 55,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

