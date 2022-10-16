Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 349,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,628. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

