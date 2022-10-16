iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the September 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,199. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

