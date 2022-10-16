Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX opened at $293.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $177.71 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

