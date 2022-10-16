Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $123,389.00

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $143.68 million and approximately $123,389.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,126.44 or 1.00013050 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00057155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005181 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08436789 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $93,215.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

