JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Marston’s (LON:MARS) Target Price to GBX 54

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 86.80 ($1.05).
Marston’s Stock Performance
Shares of MARS opened at GBX 35.36 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £224.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 33.66 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.03).
Insider Buying and Selling
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
