JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Marston’s (LON:MARS) Target Price to GBX 54

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Marston’s (LON:MARSGet Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 86.80 ($1.05).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 35.36 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £224.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 33.66 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.03).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marston’s news, insider Hayleigh Lupino bought 54,003 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

