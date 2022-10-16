KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $812,830.93 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $812,830.93 and $159,847.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,067.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001933 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00056732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022990 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005108 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,747,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,747,774 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,748,527.09165576. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00668482 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $160,108.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

