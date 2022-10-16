Kokoswap Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $191.05 million and approximately $76,875.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

