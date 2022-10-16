Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $5,342.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

