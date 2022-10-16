Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. 28,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

