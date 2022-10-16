MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.65 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and approximately $1,011.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.



MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

