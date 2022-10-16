Maker (MKR) Market Cap Achieves $936.92 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Maker has a total market cap of $936.92 million and approximately $54.80 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $958.36 or 0.05012504 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

