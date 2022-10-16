Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 7,997,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,336,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

