Matthew Stanley Goodwin Sells 4,971 Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,185 ($38.48), for a total value of £158,326.35 ($191,307.82).

Goodwin Trading Up 4.7 %

GDWN opened at GBX 3,100 ($37.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £238.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,834.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03. Goodwin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,800 ($45.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,797.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,914.70.

Goodwin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Goodwin’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

