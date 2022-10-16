National Bank Financial Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

