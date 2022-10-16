Natura &Co (NTCO) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Natura &Co to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion $194.19 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $3.81 billion $311.37 million 36.37

Natura &Co has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s competitors have a beta of 36.66, suggesting that their average share price is 3,566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Natura &Co and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 0 0 2.00 Natura &Co Competitors 122 954 1003 23 2.44

Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58% Natura &Co Competitors -39.54% 22.35% -4.35%

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 53.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Natura &Co competitors beat Natura &Co on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

