NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.96 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $107.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00015467 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,526,536 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 811,526,536 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.00683271 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $163,717,293.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

