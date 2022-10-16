Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$98.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In related news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$108.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$118.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$82.48 and a 12-month high of C$147.93. The stock has a market cap of C$58.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 19.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.