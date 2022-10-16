Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 257.8% in September

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 257.8% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NAN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 77,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.