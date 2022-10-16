Optas LLC Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %

PM traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,536,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

