Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,688. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,559,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382,358. The stock has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.