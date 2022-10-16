Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 22,624,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,528,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.