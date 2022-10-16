Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Palace Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PCA opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.28 million and a P/E ratio of 378.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

