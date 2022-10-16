Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $155,830.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $76.97 million and approximately $155,830.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00268695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00065142 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,260,667 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.