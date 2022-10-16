PotCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $653,854.75 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $653,854.75 and approximately $30.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00264813 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016773 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

