Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,049 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.94. 3,564,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.66 and its 200-day moving average is $386.68.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.74.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

