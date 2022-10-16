ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,612,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,668,107 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Intel worth $209,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,185,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,526,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

