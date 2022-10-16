PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Trading Down 5.1 %

About PureTech Health

NASDAQ PRTC traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $24.09. 1,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

