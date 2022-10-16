Qtum 24 Hour Volume Hits $39.93 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00013950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $278.64 million and $39.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.41 or 0.06711680 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00081177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,371,774 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

