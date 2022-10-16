Qtum Hits Market Cap of $276.84 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Qtum has a market cap of $276.84 million and approximately $40.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00013881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.86 or 0.06687317 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00081027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,371,548 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.