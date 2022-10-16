Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 921,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 247,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,979. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. Analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
