Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 921,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 247,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,979. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. Analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,918.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,000 and have sold 884 shares valued at $13,799. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

