Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Cap of $67.40 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00010199 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $67.40 million and $5.66 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
