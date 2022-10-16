Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Up 36.3% in September

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Radware Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 97,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,554. Radware has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.47 million, a PE ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Radware by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Radware by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 65,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

