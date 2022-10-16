RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 213.7% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 30,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 75.03% and a return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

