Reach (LON:RCH) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reach Price Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £221.24 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.36. Reach has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 354.58 ($4.28).

Reach Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Reach’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

