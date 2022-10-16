Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Short Interest Up 117.5% in September

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWODW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Redwoods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.