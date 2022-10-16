Render Token (RNDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.96 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $106.71 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

