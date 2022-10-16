ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) Head-To-Head Review

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.40 -$211.00 million ($1.05) -5.20 Vistra $12.08 billion 0.74 -$1.27 billion ($2.53) -8.47

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45% Vistra -8.32% 27.24% 4.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReNew Energy Global and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vistra 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.36%. Vistra has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.06%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Vistra.

Summary

Vistra beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

