RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

