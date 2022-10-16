Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, October 10th.

EPA:SAF opened at €102.24 ($104.33) on Wednesday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($94.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €100.48.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

