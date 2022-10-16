Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 17th (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 17th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of SLRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,384. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 1,350.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

