Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.90 Per Share

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 192 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 101,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,476.92. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 185.95 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.73).

Get Schroder Japan Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.