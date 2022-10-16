Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.90 Per Share

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SJG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 192 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 101,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,476.92. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 185.95 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.73).
